New Orleans High School senior with $10 million in scholarship offers to attend Cornell University

By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, the International High School of New Orleans senior who set a national record for scholarship offers, decided where he will attend college Friday morning (May 5), during a news conference on IHSNO’s campus.

Surrounded by family members he made his big decision, announcing his plans to enroll in the Ivy League’s Cornell University for the Fall 2023 semester. That’s where he plans to study Computer Science.

He garnered $10 million in scholarship offers and was accepted to 186 universities. His total dollars in scholarship offers are more than any other college-bound senior in U.S. history.

“I think whenever you have your mind made up and you’re determined to get something done then it can have a definite effect. Where there is a will, there is a way,” Barnes said. “When you have a will to get done what you want to get done it’s definitely going to happen, and your dreams and aspirations are going to come true.”

Barnes has a head start in his college career. He’s been pursuing college credits at Southern University of New Orleans for the past two years, while completing his high career at IHSNO.

He’s racked up 27 college credits at just 16 years old.

“God has been in the mix in everything that I do, I keep God first. That, along with keeping education a priority, my parents always preach the importance of education to me,” he said.

Barnes’ high school graduation ceremony will be held on May 24, at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in St. Bernard Parish.

