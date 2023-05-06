BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at Jazz Fest
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans musician mourned Friday (May 5) in the Treme community was fatally wounded in a gunfight, police said Saturday.

The NOPD initially reported that two shooting victims were found Friday around 10:08 a.m. near the corner of North Rampart and St. Anthony streets in the Faubourg Marigny. Police said both victims were taken for hospital treatment and that one died, but did not explain the second victim’s condition nor give any indication who shot the men.

But a preliminary report released Saturday morning said, “Both victims were shooting at each other. The victims sustained a gunshot wound and collapsed on scene.”

Family members identified the man who died as Sam Jackson, a local musician who co-founded the Young Fellaz Brass Band and who also masked as a Mardi Gras Indian.

New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance

The second shooting victim was in critical condition, the NOPD said Saturday. Police have not disclosed his identity, nor said if he would be arrested. What prompted the gunfight also was not explained.

Friends told Fox 8 on Friday that Jackson was killed a day before he was supposed to fill in for another musician for a set at Jazz Fest. They said Troy Jones -- the other co-founder of the Young Fellaz Brass Band -- was fatally shot in April.

Police have not said whether the fatal shootings of the bandmates are considered connected.

