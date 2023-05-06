BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU junior pitcher Paul Skenes was dominant in his 12th start of the year as he set a career-high in strikeouts with 15 in a win against Auburn.

No. 1 LSU (37-8, 16-5 SEC) shutout Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12 SEC) 3-0 in game one of the series.

Skenes (9-1) picked up his ninth win of the season after pitching 7.1 innings, allowing six hits, a walk, and 15 strikeouts.

Tre’ Morgan led the Tigers offensively as he was 3-for-5 at the plate with all three RBI for LSU, including a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Purple & Gold a 2-0 lead.

LSU’s offense was held to just five hits in the win, Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews each picked up hits.

The Bayou Bengals will look to take the series against Auburn with the second game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Two teens shot during alleged robbery attempt
Two juveniles shot while attempting armed robbery in Gentilly, NOPD says

Latest News

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC
LSU Baseball
No. 1 LSU falls to Auburn in Game 2
DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Red hot LSU lands former DePaul star forward Aneesah Morrow
Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling investigation