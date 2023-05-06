BBB Accredited Business
Storms linger into this evening, a much drier Sunday ahead

We’ll get a break from the stormy pattern tomorrow
Several rain chances ahead.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After repeated storms throughout the day, they will eventually wane overnight. Many of the storms that still linger through this evening could carry heavy rain with a low-end threat to become severe. Lows tonight will linger around the mid 60s to around the 70 degree range.

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will return to the upper 80s with light southeasterly winds. Even though we won’t see as much of a rain chance on Sunday, if you’re headed to Jazz Fest, wear shoes you don’t mind getting muddy since the previous day’s rainfall will leave a wet mess.

We’ll keep a summer-like pattern into the next week as we’ll see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s which would mean near-record heat.

