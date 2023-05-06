BBB Accredited Business
Warm and humid with storms possible Saturday

Drier the second half of the weekend
Rain potential Saturday
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will be stormy with warm temperatures.

The weekend starts off warm with temperatures quickly climbing into the low 80s. A round of storms will move through as a mesoscale convective system moves across the area in the morning hours. A second round of storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as pop-up storms move across the area.

A Level 1 risk for severe weather is outlined for southeastern Louisiana. The main severe threats are hail up to an inch in diameter, wind gusts higher than 50 miles per hour and heavy flooding rainfall. Rain chances are lower on Sunday but a few showers are possible. Temperatures will be in the high 80s.

This disturbed pattern continues this week as shortwave low pressure systems slip past the large area of high pressure over the southern plains.

Rain chances will be possible most days with highs climbing well above-normal into the upper 80s.

