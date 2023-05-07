Above-normal temperatures this week with a few rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the weekend will be very warm and humid.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon. Monday a bit of moisture will move through with a chance for showers through the day. Highs sit in the mid 80s.

The week warms up by Wednesday back into the upper 80s. Storm chances ramp up as shortwave lows trek across the region through the week. Storms are most likely Tuesday and Thursday with a wet pattern to start the next weekend.

