FFF: LSU win total for 2023 football season is out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Caesars Sportsbook releases the LSU win total for the 2023 season, Celtic FC win another Scottish title, and a visit to Dixie Chicken and Ribs.

FOOTBALL

Last year, the LSU Tigers win total was 7.5 games. Well, the SEC West champs no doubt went over that number finishing the regular season, 9-3.

The number is higher this year, 9.5 is the over/under win total according to Caesars Sportsbook. With a favorable schedule, the Tigers are primed to go over once again.

Toughest matchups for LSU: vs. Florida State in Orlando (Tigers currently favored), at Alabama (Tide favored), and a home contest vs. Texas A&M (Tigers should be favored).

If you follow spring ball, LSU and Alabama will fight it out for the SEC West crown again. The Tide over/under win total is 10.

FÚTBOL

For the 11th time in 12 years, Celtic FC captured the Scottish Premier League title. The Hoops won on the road at Hearts, 2-0.

It’s the 53rd title in the Scottish top-flight for Celtic, and their second in two years under Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic has been absolutely dominant this 2022-23 campaign, winning 31 of their 34 league games. There’s four contest left in the season, including a road fixture at rival, Rangers.

Speaking of Rangers, they own 55 titles in Scotland, two ahead of Celtic. But with this run of trophies for Celtic, Rangers can see the competition in the rear-view mirror.

FOOD

When I’m out and about eating with friends we’re usually talking about two things, sports and food.

At a recent meal at Beachcorner, we got into a long conversation about fried chicken. After ten minutes, I realized more research needed to be done on fried chicken in the city.

Challenge accepted. My first assignment delivered big-time, Dixie Chicken and Ribs in Lakeview.

The fried chicken was absolutely fabulous. Very crispy, great flavor, and a big portion. The onion rings and fries also made the meal a must-try.

It’s very family friendly, with waiters on their game at all times.

Dixie Chicken and Ribs opened in the 90′s, and moved to it’s current location on Argonne Blvd. after Hurricane Katrina.

