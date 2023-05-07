Hammond teen suspect arrested for murder of Arkansas resident

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen in connection with the shooting death of an Arkansas resident.

Police say around 8 a.m. Saturday (May 6), deputies responded to the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond after it was reported a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old Paul Holt of Arkansas with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say Holt was carjacked and shot while he and his wife entered their vehicle.

Holt and his wife were approached by an armed, masked subject, later identified as 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond. Holt attempted to stop Evans and successfully aided his wife’s escape. While doing so, Evans shot Holt, who was unarmed and fled in the stolen SUV.

Holt died from his injuries at North Oaks Hospital. Holt and his wife had traveled to Louisiana as part of a birthday celebration, where Holt was to turn 63 on Sunday.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle and Evans later in the day. He was found to be in possession of items belonging to the victims as well as the clothing and other items used to perpetrate the murder and carjacking. Included in those items was a “Ghost Gun” with a Glock Switch.

"Ghost gun” with the Glock switch installed on the rear of the slide. (Tangipahoa Parish Jail)

He was arrested and booked into Tagipahoa Parish Jail with 1st-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearms, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

