A summer-like weather pattern will highlight the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re enjoying a much drier second half to the weekend and a much quieter last day of Jazz Fest. The humidity will stay high this afternoon with a very small chance for showers and storms.

Tonight, lows will fall to the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog developing by morning. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Our upper atmospheric pattern will be under the influence of a high pressure ridge. This means our weather will stay similar through much of this week with daily highs in the mid to upper 80s combined with high humidity. The warmth and afternoon heating will create the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm each day. Only to wane through the evening hours as we lose the daytime heating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.