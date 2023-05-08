Bruce: More of a summer pattern with spotty midday/afternoon showers and storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are getting into a more summer pattern with fewer fronts and more moisture and humidity that will pop spotty late morning and afternoon rain and a few storms. Long term averages are now in the middle 80s and the forecast for the week ahead keeps temperatures in that range or warmer with overnight lows in the middle 70s with plenty of moisture around. Passing showers and storms are likely as well with several disturbances moving past the area.

Bruce: We are getting closer to the time atht we will see spotty midday/afternoon storms with lots of warm moist air moving into the areas. It also stays war to hot with no fronts on the way. pic.twitter.com/Eq4fbJu3nY — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 8, 2023

Keep rain gear around with about 30-40% coverage tomorrow. Coverage backs off to about 20% for the end of the week, but with less rain and clouds temperatures rise into the upper 80s to near 90°

