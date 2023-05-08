BBB Accredited Business
Date set for LSU Women’s Basketball visit to White House

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A date has been set for the LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship team to visit the White House.

The team will visit the White House on Friday, May 26.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

According to LSU, the team will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a National Championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

The Friday, May 26 visit will mark the fourth time that coach Kim Mulkey has visited the White House to celebrate a National Championship win. According to LSU, coach Mulkey visited President George W. Bush following the 2005 National Championship, President Barack Obama following the 2012 National Championship, and President Donald Trump following the 2019 National Championship.

