Did a lucrative role in government stem from strip club visits? Probe reveals new details

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former heads of Louisiana’s Board of Private Security Examiners may have both frequented a nightclub where one of them previously worked as an exotic dancer, documents released by Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street revealed.

Street’s report raises new questions about whether any previous run-ins at the club played a role in the former dancer being hired to a newly created, lucrative state role with no work history on record.

Street’s investigation found the board’s former chief administrative officer and executive secretary, Fabian Blache III hired his eventual replacement, Bridgette Hull in 2016 to be a receptionist without documenting her qualifications for the role.

After about six months as a receptionist, Hull was moved to a new role as Blache III’s administrative assistant, the report says. In that role, Hull’s qualifications were not an issue.

By 2018, both Blache III and Hull had been placed on leave after being accused of workplace misconduct, the report says.

WAFB previously reported the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission interviewed employees at the agency, after receiving an anonymous letter describing alleged inappropriate behavior.

One allegation accused Hull of sitting on Blache III’s knee and on the arm of his chairs or desks. The two were also accused of giving each other back massages.

While Blache III denied the allegations, EEOC investigators said “Hull admitted Mr. Blache massaged her neck, she sat on the corner of his desk at meetings, and draped her feet over the side of the chair.”

Hull was also accused of allegedly showing employees the spot where she had a tattoo removed near her private area. Hull denied it when questioned, but the investigators said “she admitted she has shown her tattoos to ‘everybody.’”

The EEOC also reportedly found “sufficient evidence” that Hull shared an inappropriate picture with other employees of her ex lying in bed naked with another woman.

At the time of the EEOC’s investigation, Blache III brushed off the claims as retaliation from unhappy workers in his office.

The EEOC sustained certain complaints but dismissed others. It’s unclear which were sustained.

Street’s report adds more clarity on what happened after the EEOC probe got underway.

Before allowing the two to return to work, the board began prying into Hull’s work history, discovering there was none on record for Hull, Street’s report says.

Eventually, reference letters came in from three of Hull’s former employers “two of which pertained to employment in 2012 or before,” the report says.

Around the same time, Hull retained a lawyer and allowed her attorney to disclose that she had previously worked as an exotic dancer at one of the clubs Blache III would frequent sometime before he hired her, according to the report. It’s unclear what action was taken by the board after that admission came to light.

Hull was allowed to return to work under the conditions that she “avoid sitting on anyone’s desk” and sit in a chair in an “appropriate manner.”

Hull was also directed to avoid engaging “in any behavior that involves the revealing of any tattoos to anyone that are not naturally or normally visible in proper business attire.”

Despite all of that, when Blache III was eventually dismissed for more alleged misconduct in 2021, the board promoted Hull to replace him, according to the report.

“This decision was made with no review of Hull’s background or qualifications for the position. Further, the decision was made without posting or advertising the position, publishing a job description, or receiving applications or resumes from any qualified candidates,” the report says.

Hull only left the role after being arrested for drug and weapons charges a year later.

Board members unanimously voted to terminate her position following the incident which ended in a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish.

Street also found that Hull was paid $9,573 in overtime to which she was not entitled. Funds were also improperly used to pay a $5,950.67 bonus to Hull, the report states.

Street’s office said there are other matters not covered in his report that remain under investigation.

The allegations revealed to date have been turned over to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for review, officials said.

Louisiana’s Board of Private Security Examiners is a government regulatory agency that falls under the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. It is tasked with maintaining oversight over private security officers. Its website says the agency strives to ensure that its officers “adhere to the highest ethical standards” among other goals.

The agency issued a response to Street’s findings which you can read by clicking the link here.

That report also details previously known allegations of misspending by Blache III which are currently being investigated by Louisiana ethics officials and are also under review by District Attorney Moore.

