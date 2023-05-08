BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.
By Grace Boyles and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A female powerlifter from Nebraska recently traveled to England to compete against the best of the best in the inaugural Sheffield Powerlifting Championships.

Super heavyweight Bonica Brown, 34, put up 274 kilograms (604 pounds) on her second squat of the day to break the world record by one pound, WOWT reported.

With more left in the tank, she went for more on her third and final squat.

“Then my coach was like 280? And I’m like, ‘Sure, let’s go for it!’ Because we don’t know what my max is. We don’t know what I can do,” Brown said. “When I walked it out — picked up that 280 and do my walk out and everything — you get the commands to squat and then you explode out of the hole, and it just came up like butter.”

After breaking her own world record, which she set just a little earlier in the competition, Brown set another record at 280 kilograms (617 pounds), while still leaving kilos on the table.

Brown has another chance to make history next month at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Europe.

“The next competition I’m going to is Raw Worlds in Malta, and so we’re going to go for more than that 280,” said Brown. “You don’t say what you’re going to do. You don’t test the powerlifting gods, basically.”

Until then, Brown will continue training at Omaha Barbell and cheering on the next generation of female powerlifters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays