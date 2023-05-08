BBB Accredited Business
Homicide suspect arrested after SWAT roll, NOPD says

Police say that Larry Davis, 22, is now in custody after a SWAT roll Monday (May 8) morning in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.
Police say that Larry Davis, 22, is now in custody after a SWAT roll Monday (May 8) morning in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.(Kevin Duckworth)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have arrested a suspect they believe to have fatally shot a victim near the Willie Mae’s Scotch House restaurant last month.

Police say that Larry Davis, 22, is now in custody after a SWAT roll Monday (May 8) morning in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. Police believe Davis is responsible for gunning down Carneal Knapper, Jr., 30, on North Tonti Street between the restaurant and Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School around 6:11 on March 28.

READ MORE Man fatally shot Tuesday night in Treme

Reports of Davis barricading himself at a location on Annunciation Street were first received around 10:30 a.m.

