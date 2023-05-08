Homicide suspect arrested after SWAT roll, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they have arrested a suspect they believe to have fatally shot a victim near the Willie Mae’s Scotch House restaurant last month.

Police say that Larry Davis, 22, is now in custody after a SWAT roll Monday (May 8) morning in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street. Police believe Davis is responsible for gunning down Carneal Knapper, Jr., 30, on North Tonti Street between the restaurant and Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School around 6:11 on March 28.

Reports of Davis barricading himself at a location on Annunciation Street were first received around 10:30 a.m.

