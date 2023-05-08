BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU’s Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday, May 8.

The junior from Lake Forest, Calif. recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in a season-high 7.1 innings against Auburn on Friday, May 5. He allowed no runs on six hits and walked one batter.

RELATED: Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts

Information provided by LSU Sports:

He became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011.

Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts. He is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2), and opponent batting average (.165).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say