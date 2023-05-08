Nicondra: Rain around with a summer feel to the air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot and muggy conditions took over this weekend and it looks like they will stick around for a while. Long term averages are now in the middle 80s and the forecast for the week ahead keeps temperatures in that range or warmer with overnight lows in the middle 70s with plenty of moisture around. Passing showers and storms are likely as well with several disturbances moving past the area. Keep rain gear around with about 40% coverage today and tomorrow. Coverage backs off to about 20% for the end of the week, but with less rain and clouds temperatures rise into the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.