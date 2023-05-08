NOPD: SWAT responding to man barricaded at Annunciation location
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD activated a SWAT team Monday (May 8) morning in response to a man that barricaded himself in a structure in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.
Reports of the situation were first received around 10:30 a.m.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
