BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD: SWAT responding to man barricaded at Annunciation location

Generic NOPD graphic
Generic NOPD graphic(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD activated a SWAT team Monday (May 8) morning in response to a man that barricaded himself in a structure in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.

Reports of the situation were first received around 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of...
Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking
File photo of an empty classroom.
St. Helena Parish School District cancels classes due to ‘Educator Sick Out Day’
Jazz Fest 2023 wraps up; fans get ready for next year
Jazz Fest 2023 wraps up; fans get ready for next year