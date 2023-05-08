NOPD: SWAT responding to man barricaded at Annunciation location

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD activated a SWAT team Monday (May 8) morning in response to a man that barricaded himself in a structure in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street.

Reports of the situation were first received around 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

