Summer-like pattern settles in with high humidity and storm chances

Highs today will be in the middle 80s
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a bit early but a summer-like pattern has got a grip on our weather and I don’t see much day-to-day change through this week.

It’s going to be plenty warm to almost hot with high humidity and a chance for some storms or downpours. Sounds very much like summer doesn’t it. Rain chances for today and again Tuesday do seem higher than the remainder of the week. I’ve included a 40% rain coverage as we move into this afternoon with some of those storms expected to be on the heavy side.

Later in the week the concentration of more widespread storms and rain will focus itself in Texas and points north of there. This should lead to fewer daily storms and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will trend more so into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with that trend continuing into next weekend. I keep rain chances around 20% in the long range outlook.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

