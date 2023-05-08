Suspect in fatal Mandina’s shooting arrested in Houston, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee outside Mandina’s restaurant was arrested Monday (May 8) in Houston, law enforcement officials said.

Suspect Kyron Fadande, 22, was apprehended “without incident” at a residence in Houston by members of the US Marshals and the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, New Orleans police said.

Fadande will be extradited to New Orleans, where police said he would be booked with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened April 28 outside of the popular Mid-City restaurant Mandina’s, a New Orleans staple for 90 years.

Officials said 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III -- a server at the eatery -- was fatally shot while standing outside the restaurant. A 54-year-old woman dining inside the restaurant also was hit and was hospitalized.

