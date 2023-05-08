BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

UPDATE: Mother returns missing 1-year-old to father’s custody, Tangipahoa sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - UPDATE: The mother of a missing 1-year-old boy from Hammond has been returned to his father’s custody by his mother, says Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Travis says that 1-year-old Bradley Livers and his mother Anya Owens are both safe and in healthy condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

A father has reported his 1-year-old son missing after he was taken by his mother, who authorities say is violating a protective order, according to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Owens took the child during a scheduled supervised visit and has not returned the child to the father’s custody in several days, Travis said.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

After repeatedly attempting to have Owens return the child back to his custody, Bradley Livers, Sr. contacted the sheriff’s office for help, Travis said.

Authorities believe that Owens may have taken the child to Baton Rouge, but their exact location is unknown.

Travis said that the child is about 32 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair with a low fade with curls on top. Owens is 5′7, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Owens faces possible charges of violating a protective order and interference with the custody of a child.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Police say that Larry Davis, 22, is now in custody after a SWAT roll Monday (May 8) morning in...
Homicide suspect arrested after SWAT roll, NOPD says
Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking
Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking
Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of...
Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking