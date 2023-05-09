BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Man arrested for carrying automatic weapon in French Quarter faces federal charges
Man arrested for carrying automatic weapon in French Quarter faces federal charges

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the...
‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio leaving California due to homelessness, crime
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
FILE - Joe Kapp, quarterback for California 1956-58, talks about his experiences in college and...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85