BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bay St. Louis city leaders working on plan to develop city over next two decades

Citizens now have a say on the city's future.
By Parker Boyd
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis leaders are working on a comprehensive plan called Bay St. Louis 2045, to help manage and make the most of growth over the next two decades.

City council members are looking to make improvements in areas like community involvement, rental prices, local parking, and child activities.

Katie Grisham has been living in Bay St. Louis for nearly 30 years. She said she’d like to see leaders provide more activities for the youth.

“There’s not really much to do for the children in the community,” Grisham said. “We normally have to go to another county to locate something.”

Bobby Bardwell said he’d like to see rental prices drop.

“The price of rent has gotten really ridiculous,” Bardwell said. “A one-bedroom apartment with one bath is 1300 and $1400. That’s a bit much.”

Residents are being asked to complete an online survey on what they’d like to see done in their city. The project is currently in the discovery phase.

Bay St. Louis city councilman Kyle Lewis said leaders will need help from their residents to make this dream a reality.

“It’s in valuable to have the community input,” Lewis said. “There may be things that each ward comments and concerns about that we might not fully be aware of so that community involvement is crucial for these projects to be successful.”

He said the economic impact of these developments will be massive.

To fill out the survey visit BSL 2045 - Home.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Jefferson Parish authorities investigating Harvey homicide
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from...
Jazz Fest hit-and-run victim slowly improving as NOPD searches for driver
Flooding in Lakeview took hours to subside after heavy rain fell Tuesday (May 9).
Neighbors, city councilman complain of lingering Lakeview street floodwaters
Carneal Knapper Jr., 30, was fatally shot March 28 near Willie Mae's restaurant, with Larry...
New details in New Orleans homicides near Willie Mae’s, Mandina’s restaurants