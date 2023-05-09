Bay St. Louis city leaders working on plan to develop city over next two decades

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis leaders are working on a comprehensive plan called Bay St. Louis 2045, to help manage and make the most of growth over the next two decades.

City council members are looking to make improvements in areas like community involvement, rental prices, local parking, and child activities.

Katie Grisham has been living in Bay St. Louis for nearly 30 years. She said she’d like to see leaders provide more activities for the youth.

“There’s not really much to do for the children in the community,” Grisham said. “We normally have to go to another county to locate something.”

Bobby Bardwell said he’d like to see rental prices drop.

“The price of rent has gotten really ridiculous,” Bardwell said. “A one-bedroom apartment with one bath is 1300 and $1400. That’s a bit much.”

Residents are being asked to complete an online survey on what they’d like to see done in their city. The project is currently in the discovery phase.

Bay St. Louis city councilman Kyle Lewis said leaders will need help from their residents to make this dream a reality.

“It’s in valuable to have the community input,” Lewis said. “There may be things that each ward comments and concerns about that we might not fully be aware of so that community involvement is crucial for these projects to be successful.”

He said the economic impact of these developments will be massive.

To fill out the survey visit BSL 2045 - Home.

