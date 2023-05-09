BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Mid City bullseye with nearly 6″ of rain in 2 hours

Bruce: Flooding is going down as storms drop nearly 6" of rain
(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What an afternoon if you live in the uptown, mid-city and Gentilly areas. Big downpours drop nearly 6″ if rain in a 2 hour time frame. The rain is tapering off tonight but more spotty showers and a few spotty storms around.

Rain chances for today will be around 40-50% so the coverage of rain and storms for your Wednesday. . Be on the lookout for some downpours as the slow moving nature of the atmosphere right now can yield a quick inch or two of rain. Outside of the rain, highs will top out in the middle 80s but with the increasing cloud cover and storm chances by afternoon most spots will level out the second half of the day.

Moving forward it does look like we’ll see a trend to fewer storms starting Thursday into the weekend with rising temps the rest of the week. Rain chances dip to 20% by Thursday and Friday. Highs don’t look to touch 90 but we’ll certainly be getting closer and closer to that summer feel by the weekend.

