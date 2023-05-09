Feds investigating fatal Hammond carjacking of Arkansas tourist after ‘ghost gun’ recovered

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved in the fatal carjacking of an Arkansas tourist at a Hammond hotel this past weekend.

Chief Jimmy Travis says the federal agency is looking into the murder weapon, which investigators found in an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road. Travis says 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans lived in the building and confessed to shooting 62-year-old Paul Holt at the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond. Holt later died in the hospital from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Evans could face federal charges for possession of the ghost gun, pending an ATF investigation.

Travis said the murder weapon was a “ghost gun,” a type of weapon that is becoming more commonplace across the country but Travis says is still rare in the parish.

“These are guns that you buy off the internet. Nothing has a serial number on it. It’s basically polymer and this particular one copied a Glock,” Travis said. “This gun also had a Glock switch. You can order it online from a foreign country. I think the last time I researched they are about $300 to $350. This is a device that goes on the Glock and it’s a button and then it’s fully capable of firing automatically.”

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. to the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond after it was reported a person had been shot. They found Holt in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say he was carjacked and shot while he and his wife entered their vehicle.

The TPSO said Holt and his wife were approached by an armed, masked man -- later identified as Evans. Holt attempted to stop Evans from driving away with Holt’s wife in the passenger seat and successfully aided his wife’s escape. But deputies said Evans shot the unarmed Holt as he was trying to open the driver’s side door, then fled in the couple’s SUV.

Holt died from his injuries at North Oaks Hospital. Holt and his wife had traveled to Louisiana as part of a birthday celebration, where Holt was to turn 63 on Sunday.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle and Evans later in the day. He was found to be in possession of items belonging to the victims as well as the clothing and other items used to perpetrate the murder and carjacking. Included in those items was the alleged murder weapon.

He was arrested and booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail with first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearms, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

Not too far from where Evans lives, the Cathedral of Prayer and Deliverance International has open doors and programs specifically for at-risk and needy youth. Church member Karen Tyler says she’s shocked to hear a young person from the community is tied to such a violent murder and wants to offer the church’s services to anyone in need.

“A lot of kids now are looking for purpose, looking for why they are actually here. For us, that is what we are trying to provide for them,” Tyler said. “Troubled teens are in the area which is why we here in the church try to reach out in the community so kids can come and be among other kids.”

