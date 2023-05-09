BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama was greeted with an unexpected surprise Sunday.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island(Matt Harvill)

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were just spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not everyday something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

If you’re headed toward the beach this summer, be aware of your surroundings. Do not approach wildlife.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

WARNING: Graphic Video
GRAPHIC: Body & dashcam footage of officer-involved shooting death of Joseph Taylor released by State Police
Khalil J. McKnight, of Hammond, was named along with Daniel Z. Liu, of Baton Rouge Magnet High,...
Hammond High student one of three from Louisiana named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Jefferson Parish authorities investigating Harvey homicide
Two Lee Zurik investigations, "Drained" and "Outside the Office" received prestigious National...
Two Fox 8 investigations honored with national awards
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey