More pop up storms possible today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be another day of watching the radar around the area as more pop up storms look to be in the forecast for your Tuesday.

Rain chances for today will be around 60% so the coverage of rain and storms will be a bit more widespread. Be on the lookout for some downpours as the slow moving nature of the atmosphere right now can yield a quick inch or two of rain. Outside of the rain, highs will top out in the middle 80s but with the increasing cloud cover and storm chances by afternoon most spots will level out the second half of the day.

Moving forward it does look like we’ll see a trend to fewer storms and rising temps the rest of the week. Rain chances dip to 20% by Thursday and Friday. Highs don’t look to touch 90 but we’ll certainly be getting closer and closer to that summer feel by the weekend.

