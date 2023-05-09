New Orleans Greek Festival returns to celebrate food, culture during Memorial Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The 48th annual Greek Festival returns to bring a taste of Greece along the banks of Bayou St. John on the grounds of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from May 26 to May 28.

The New Orleans Greek Festival will bring back many homemade traditional Greek culinary favorites for festival-goers, including Souvlaki, roasted lamb and those popular homemade pastries. This year, organizers are adding more convenient ways for festival-goers to grab their favorite Greek dishes.

A new Mezedes, or appetizers, booth will be located along the bayou with four unique items specifically selected to pair with libations at the fest -- the Mastiha Cocktail, Mythos and domestic beer, daiquiris, ouzo or Greek wines available nearby.

The new appetizers include Karpouzosalata, made with watermelon, feta, and basil creating a refreshing blend of sweet and salty flavors; Kolokithopita, a Savory pie made primarily with zucchini and feta and topped with toasted sesame seeds; Melitzanosalata, a Greek eggplant dip served with pita and Tiropita, an extra-large cheese-filled filo triangle.

Additionally, the classic menu assortment will be available inside the Hellenic Cultural Center and outside on the Cathedral grounds, including roasted leg of lamb and orzo plate, lamb rack, pastitsio dinner with green beans, tiropita, spanakopita, Greek salad, gyro and souvlaki.

Festival-goers can also take advantage of a new grab-and-go booth to stock up on some favorites from around the grounds. Among the items available at this booth are individual servings of moussaka, pastitsio, gyro, and Greek-style stewed green beans. A pastry express will also be conveniently located next to the grab-and-go for extra boxes of baklava and assorted pastries.

Another new food distribution area, a Kafé Snack Bar, will be located in the area near the Athenian playground with Greek iced coffee and snacks for children of all ages.

While food is a huge focus at the event, the festival also highlights displays of Greek culture, including traditional Hellenic dances and live music performed this year by Thymios and His Greek American Super Band.

Also returning are the cathedral tours directed by cathedral dean Father George Wilson. Festival-goers will have an opportunity to learn the basics of the Orthodox faith and the church building, as well as hear beautiful Byzantine music sung by resident chanter John Michael Boyer.

In previous years, the festival traditionally kicked off with the Green Festival Run/Walk Race. However, this year, the race moves to Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Festival-goers can register for the race via this link, https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/NewOrleans/GreekFestRun.

Since 1973, the New Orleans Greek Fest has celebrated Hellenic culture at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral during Memorial Day weekend and annually hosts more than 20,000 attendees.

Greek Fest runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10, with free entry for kids ages 12 and under. Organizers say no pets are allowed at the event, with the exception of service animals.

To access the Greek Festival, complimentary parking will be provided at the former JFK school site, located at 5700 Wisner Blvd. Two New Orleans tour buses will run daily between the parking site and the festival grounds with one handicapped-accessible shuttle. Also, limited handicapped parking will be reserved along St. Bernard Avenue in front of the cathedral grounds on a first-come, first-served basis.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is located at 1200 Allen Toussaint Blvd. in New Orleans.

For more information, visit the Greek Fest website, Gfno.com.

