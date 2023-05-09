NOPD identifies vehicle believed to have struck woman bicyclist leaving Jazz Fest in hit-&-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for a vehicle they have identified as one believed to have struck a woman on a bicycle leaving Jazz Fest in a hit-and-run accident.

Police say they are looking for a white sedan, possibly an Acura, that was spotted heading eastbound on North Claiborne Avenue after failing to stop at the scene of the accident on the night of April 29 at the intersection of Esplanade and North Claiborne Avenues.

After viewing surveillance footage, police say that sedan has tinted windows and a sunroof.

The victim, Katherine Elkins, who is a nurse at Touro Infirmary, received life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the driver is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

