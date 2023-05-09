BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Man arrested for carrying automatic weapon in French Quarter faces federal charges
Man arrested for carrying automatic weapon in French Quarter faces federal charges

Latest News

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
Carjacking suspect Donovan Melancon was captured on video trying to talk his way into a vehicle...
Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
FILE - Kouri Richins is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal...
Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder