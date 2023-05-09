Terrified women fight off attempted carjacker in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish woman said she, her mother and her 2-year-old daughter are lucky to be alive after a terrifying carjacking attempt Friday evening (May 5) at the corner of West Esplanade and Dreyfous avenues.

Megan Stewart, 23, recounted the harrowing experience, all caught on camera from a neighbor’s home.

Stewart, a healthcare worker, said her mother picked her up with her young daughter in tow. As they drove on Dreyfous, they approached the stop sign at West Esplanade.

The video shows a shirtless man flagging down Stewart and her family while screaming. They stopped, remained in the vehicle, and waited for oncoming traffic to pass.

“Please help me, my mom just died! Please help me,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

But Stewart said the situation quickly took a more dangerous turn.

“When he looked at us, it was like we weren’t human, like we were just disposable,” she said.

Stewart said the man reached inside the rear driver-side window, which was rolled down slightly. Panic set in for Stewart, knowing her daughter was strapped in the back seat.

“He ends up extending his hand in the window, turning his hand back and unlocking the latch,” Stewart said. “He gets in the front and he starts punching on my mom and grabbing at her and you hear me say, ‘Please stop, my daughter’s in the car!’”

The man, who investigators identified as 28-year-old Donovan Melancon, was on top of Stewart’s mother in the driver’s seat as he struggled to gain control of the Honda Accord.

The car accelerated, first into oncoming traffic on West Esplanade. But Stewart said her mother wrestled control of the steering wheel, jerking it back to the right.

“We could have been in the canal in a second if that wheel hadn’t have been turned,” Stewart said.

They crashed, and both Stewart’s mother and Melancon fell out of the car. Stewart said her mother fell on top of Melancon, cushioning her fall.

“It keeps running through my mind, that moment,” Stewart said. “We were lucky to not have gone in the canal, and my mom not to get the brunt force of hitting the ground like I thought she did.”

After the crash, Melancon got up and went into the nearby canal, swimming across to the other side of West Esplanade. From there, deputies said he broke into a vacant home and hid inside the attic.

“It was a quiet evening, and then all kinds of ruckus started all over the place,” said Claire Serio, who lives two doors down from the home where Melancon was found.

“It was very emotional because, for the neighborhood, people were coming out that night, outside their homes, concerned about what was happening,” said Vinson Serio, her husband. “We don’t want this in any community. But all these individuals that live here, we’re trying to work together to keep this out of Jefferson Parish.”

Even with a totaled car, Stewart said she’s glad she, her mother and daughter all walked away from the traumatizing incident with only minor injuries.

But she said it’s a night they won’t soon forget.

“My daughter can’t sleep. I’ve been waking her up out of nightmares every couple hours,” she said.

Melancon was booked with attempted carjacking and simple burglary, and is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. But Stewart said she hopes those charges are upgraded by the district attorney’s office to include child endangerment and attempted murder.

“I believe that God uses things in our life for purposes,” Stewart said. “I might not know it right now. I might feel some type of way about it. But later it’ll be shown to me.”

Stewart’s grandmother set up a GoFundMe to help raise money, as the family is now without transportation.

