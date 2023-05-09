BBB Accredited Business
Victim of Algiers carjacking shot ‘several’ times, NOPD says

A man carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday (May 9) near the Algiers intersection of Shirley and...
A man carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday (May 9) near the Algiers intersection of Shirley and General De Gaulle drives was shot 'several times' as he tried to escape, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man carjacked at gunpoint in Algiers early Tuesday (May 9) was shot “several times” after attempting to run from his assailant, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, was “last reported in stable condition,” the NOPD said.

Police said 21-year-old Charles C. Wilson III was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. Wilson was booked with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery and resisting an officer. The NOPD did not elaborate on where and when Wilson was captured or how he was linked to the crime.

The NOPD said the victim was driving near Shirley and General De Gaulle drives around 5:30 a.m. when he stopped briefly. Police said that’s when the suspect jumped into his vehicle and ordered him at gunpoint to drive.

The victim was forced to drive to a local park, where Wilson allegedly demanded his cellphone and keys.

Police said, “The victim and suspect got into a struggle and the victim managed to run away. The suspect then reportedly fired at the victim, striking him several times.”

Anyone with information on the carjacking or shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

