BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead after shooting at medical center in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same...
Americans likely saw little relief from inflation in April
Children's book author Kouri Richins has been charged with her husband's killing.
Children's book author charged in husband's killing
Fatal shooting investigation in Harvey
Jefferson Parish authorities investigating Harvey homicide
FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes