Bruce: Another round of rain and a few downpours return Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slow moving area of low pressure continues to spin just to our west in Southeast Texas spreading ripples of energy across a very warm and moist air mass set up through southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast and prompting round of storms to continue to build and dump isolated heavy rainfall across the region. Tomorrow on Thursday rain chance go higher as another disturbance brings the threat of rain , a few storms and downpours.

Bruce: We got a break in the storms today but tomorrow another disturbance will bring in higher rain and storm chances with a few storms and downpours. As we get into friday into the Friday and Mother's day weekend we are much drier as highs soar to near 90°. pic.twitter.com/GwgWOHnYW6 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 10, 2023

As we get into Friday and mother’s day weekend, we dry out with only a slight rain chance through Sunday. The low should slowly move east and allow the upper level high to take over once again bringing in a break from rain for the weekend. We are more summer like now so we won’t go completely dry, but we can expect much less coverage. With less rain and cloud cover of course temperatures should be warmer in the upper 80s near 90 through the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.