City assessed only $4,075 in fines on owner of abandoned Plaza Tower in five years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two members of the New Orleans City Council are pushing code enforcement to levy heftier fines for the owner of Plaza Tower, with one maintaining the city has been too lenient on developer Joe Jaeger as the building continues to deteriorate.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Jaeger has narrowed his search for a buyer down to two viable options and hopes to soon have a letter of intent.

In April, a man fell to his death from the tower, and a two-alarm fire broke out inside the building just a week prior. The city, again, blocked off a portion of Rampart Street adjacent to the abandoned building due to danger to passersby of falling debris.

Back in February, Fox 8 reported on Jaeger’s efforts to sell the decrepit building. Jaeger has owned Plaza Tower since 2014, making little progress toward redevelopment and coming under heavy criticism for the hazardous nature of the property site.

“It’s shaking loose that there are two strong, viable options to purchase Plaza Tower,” Cantrell said Wednesday.

The New Orleans Fire Department was on the scene early Wednesday for the first in a two-day inspection of the site, identifying structural hazards and life-threatening issues for firefighters who have had to frequently enter the building.

“The building, since I’ve taken office in a year and a half, the building’s been on fire at least twice,” said Councilwoman Lesli Harris, who represents the district.

Harris, along with Councilman J.P. Morrell, plan to put forward two motions in Thursday’s council meeting.

Morrell’s motion would push code enforcement to determine the costs associated with street closures in the area and pass those fines onto the owner, while Harris’ would urge code enforcement to levy daily fines on the owner of Plaza Tower.

Records obtained by Fox 8 show, since 2018, only about $4,075 in fines have been assessed by the city, all related to a March 2021 code enforcement inspection.

Jaeger’s company, Alexandra Land and Development, LLC, was issued those fines in a November 2021 judgment and ordered to pay the city by December 2021.

But Jaeger appealed the fines. Mayor Cantrell maintains that appeal, which is still pending in Civil District Court today, prevents the city from issuing further fines.

“Code enforcement did bring the Plaza Tower to a hearing in November 2021, [and] received eleven guilty findings from a hearing officer,” Cantrell said. “I just wanted to highlight the case was appealed to Civil District Court, putting the case on hold.”

Morrell disagrees that the city is prevented from assessing further fines.

“The fact that we have litigation that’s almost two years old that froze the city from assessing fines, that in and of itself is very problematic,” he said. “There was no stay filed in the court to stop the city from assessing fees. We need an answer as to why? Even though the litigation is pending, the city should have been assessing fines each day pending the outcome of the case.”

Cantrell also said during Wednesday’s press conference that Jaeger reached out to her, asking for her to push for the deferral of the two ordinances by Morrell and Harris.

“The owner of Plaza Tower did reach out and asked that the motions be deferred because it is causing problems in the middle of negotiations, with extremely viable options, relative to the purchase of Plaza Tower,” Cantrell said.

But both Harris and Morrell said they plan to move forward with their respective motions, regardless of Jaeger’s requests.

“I don’t know why we would defer that motion or motions,” Harris said. “We’ve deferred action on this building for way too long. Right now, the Mayor saying we should defer action on this building is puzzling to me.”

Fox 8 reached out to Jaeger with questions about the proposed redevelopment plans and the fines associated with his ownership of the property. We have not heard back.

