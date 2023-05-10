BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU TE Foster Moreau signs 3-year deal with Saints two months after Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months after receiving a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, former LSU tight end and New Orleans native Foster Moreau has signed a 3-year $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN.

Moreau’s diagnosis followed what was a routine physical performed by the Saints’ medical staff when he was in New Orleans on an official free-agent visit.

Moreau had initially said he would be stepping away from football, but since being medically cleared, Foster says that he intends to play this season.

He was teammates at LSU with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase during the 2018 season and stayed with the Raiders for four seasons after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders. Moreau will be reunited with Derek Carr, who became the new Saints’ franchise quarterback early in the offseason.

Moreau caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He fills a vacancy left by Adam Troutman who was recently traded to Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos.

The New Orleans native played for Jesuit in high school.

