Heart of Louisiana: Atchafalaya Basin Swamp

ATCHAFALAYA BASIN, La. (WVUE) - The Atchafalaya Swamp is a critical floodway for the Mississippi River. It also has been impacted by the timber and oil industries.

But the area remains an amazing wilderness in the Heart of Louisiana, as Dave McNamara shows while riding along the largest river swamp in the United States. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

