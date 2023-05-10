IV Waste owner files suit against Lee Zurik over ‘Talking Trash’ investigation

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - IV Waste owner Sidney Torres announced his company has filed a defamation suit against Lee Zurik and Fox 8′s parent company Gray Media.

The lawsuit was filed in St. Bernard Parish and claims Fox 8 published “false and misleading information” about IV Waste.

The suit focuses on Fox 8′s “Talking Trash” investigative series which aired last year.

Our reporting showed that IV Waste was awarded Kenner parade clean-up work after a Kenner employee forwarded a bid from a competitor, Ramelli Waste, to Torres, who owns IV Waste.

IV Waste then submitted a proposal $750 lower than Ramelli’s as its bid, and IV Waste was awarded the work.

Fox 8 has continued to report on the fallout from IV Waste’s public breakup with the city of Kenner, including a legal battle between IV Waste and Kenner in which Kenner alleges IV overbilled the city for $2.6 million, and yet another civil suit between IV Waste and its competitor, Ramelli Waste.

Torres says Fox 8′s stories are “false and malicious reports.”

But just last month, Torres’ attorney sent a rare subpoena to Fox 8, asking for all of Zurik’s communication with Ramelli and its attorneys.

Just last Thursday, Fox 8 attorney Scott Sternberg wrote to Torres’ attorney Jennifer Thornton of Stanley, Reuter, Thornton, Alford, and flatly refused to hand over source documentation, claiming the reporter’s privilege.

Sternberg’s letter stated Gray Media, the owner of Fox 8, “will forcefully defend any attempt to compel information from a reporter—any reporter—engaging in newsgathering activities. A journalist’s job is the very conduct your subpoena targets, and the legal question is buttressed by fundamental principle.”

Three business days after that letter was sent, Torres’ same attorney filed a defamation suit in St. Bernard Parish.

IV Waste’s lawsuit claims that it was only given 24 hours to provide documentation, but the investigation took months and during that time, Fox 8 lawyers filed a public records lawsuit, met with Torres personally twice, and exchanged numerous emails with IV Waste attorneys detailing what would be in our reporting - and requesting documentation that would clarify the questions raised in our reporting.

The company said it was working on an internal audit and said they would give it to Fox 8.

We asked several times for a copy of that audit. IV Waste never handed it over.

Fox 8 stands by its reporting.

