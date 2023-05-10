Jefferson Parish authorities investigating Harvey homicide

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish are investigating a fatal shooting they say occurred in Harvey on Tuesday (May 9) night.

Around 12:45 Tuesday morning, deputies were called to the intersection of Eastview and Sienna Drive in the Woodmere neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information that could help investigators, call JPSO.

