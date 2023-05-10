BBB Accredited Business
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting outside of a Church’s Chicken location in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the 34-year-old victim, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body around just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

A Fox 8 crew on scene observed two vehicles riddled with bullet holes in the parking spaces behind the fast-food restaurant.

