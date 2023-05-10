BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death Tuesday night in Algiers, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night (May 9) at the Parc Fontaine Apartments at...
A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night (May 9) at the Parc Fontaine Apartments at 3100 Rue Parc Fontaine in Algiers, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night (May 9) at an Algiers apartment complex, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said the fatal shooting was reported at 9:01 p.m. in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, the location of the Parc Fontaine Apartments.

New Orleans EMS also responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

