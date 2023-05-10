Man shot to death Tuesday night in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night (May 9) at an Algiers apartment complex, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said the fatal shooting was reported at 9:01 p.m. in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, the location of the Parc Fontaine Apartments.

New Orleans EMS also responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

