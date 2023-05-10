Neighbors, city councilman complain of lingering Lakeview street floodwaters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in the Lakeview neighborhood said some roads in their area remained impassable with street flooding lasting hours after thunderstorms subsided Tuesday (May 9).

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who represents the Lakeview area, said he’s been sounding the alarm about ongoing issues with stagnant water on certain streets in Lakeview for years.

“I’ve been telling the city and Sewerage and Water Board about this since 2019,” Giarrusso said. “There was Mother’s Day flooding out there then. After Ida, when the rest of the city was pumped out completely, Lakeview and West Lakeview continued to have this problem.”

Neighbors near Marshal Foch and Porteous streets still weren’t able to access their homes by vehicle nearly three hours after the rain stopped. Flooding on Memphis and Lane streets also lasted hours, as did flooding on Wuerpel, Colbert and Milne streets.

“Usually we move our cars, but we didn’t think it was going to be that bad, because we kept checking,” said Taylor Michel. “This takes forever to go back down.”

Giarrusso said he has been asking the city’s Department of Public Works for the results of a drainage study of the Lakeview neighborhood, which he said the city is on the cusp of finishing.

The Sewerage and Water Board told Fox 8 all major pumps servicing Lakeview were functioning properly during Tuesday’s storm.

“If it happens one place, you go, ‘Oh, this is bad, but it’s isolated,’” Giarrusso said. “When you’re seeing it so frequently, you know that there’s problems -- fundamentally -- with what’s going on with the system.”

Fox 8 asked city officials what went wrong with the catch basins in the area Tuesday, but did not get a response.

