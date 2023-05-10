New details in New Orleans homicides near Willie Mae’s, Mandina’s restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- US Marshals, along with the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad, on Monday (May 8) captured 22-year-old Kyron Fazande in Houston.

Police say Fazande shot and killed 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III outside of Mandina’s on April 28, as Jazz Fest tourists and locals filled the restaurant. A woman from Chicago also was hit when a bullet went through the wall of the building.

Fazande will be extradited back to New Orleans, to be booked with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

A motive for the homicide remains unclear, but this isn’t the first time Fazande has been locked up. His criminal history extends to St. Bernard Parish, where he pleaded guilty in October 2021 to exchanging gunfire with another man in the middle of a Chalmette neighborhood.

A St. Bernard Parish judge sentenced him to four years in that case, with credit for time served. It’s unclear when he was released from prison.

The NOPD’s SWAT team surrounded a house Monday morning in the 1900 block of Annunciation Street, where murder suspect Larry Davis had barricaded himself inside. Law enforcement eventually took Davis into custody.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Carneal Knapper Jr. near Willie Mae’s Scotch House in the 800 block of North Tonti Street on March 28.

Fox 8 obtained court documents in which police say surveillance video showed Davis and Knapper -- both Willie Mae’s employees -- got into a heated argument over a bag that the victim accused Davis of stealing.

“As the argument continues, Larry points his pistol at the victim and begins shooting,” police wrote. “The victim falls to the ground immediately and Larry continues to shoot at the victim (while he) is on the ground. "

Davis also has a criminal history in New Orleans that dates back to 2009, which includes robbery and illegally carrying of a stolen weapon.

