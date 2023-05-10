Nicondra: Texas low help spark afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A stubborn area of low pressure continues to spin just to our west in Southeast Texas spreading ripples of energy across a very warm and moist air mass set up through southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast and prompting round of storms to continue to build and dump isolated heavy rainfall across the region. Expect the opportunity for storms again through Wednesday afternoon. Everywhere will not see rain, but those that do will end up with some heavy down pours amounting to about an inch or so in some areas. Temperatures will be warm again today with highs in the middle 80s Another spoke of energy should have an even greater impact as we head into Thursday and we could see some pockets of extra heavy rainfall once again. The low should slowly move east and allow the upper level high to take over once again bringing in a break from rain for the weekend. We are more summer like now so we won’t go completely dry, but we can expect much less coverage. With less rain and cloud cover of course temperatures should be warmer in the upper 80s near 90 through the holiday weekend.

