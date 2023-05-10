NOPD nearly 300 officers below desired troop strength, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to address the significant officer shortage plaguing the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Chief Michelle Woodfork has revealed that the department currently operates with only 916 officers, falling more than 280 officers short of its ideal strength. However, Woodfork remains optimistic, highlighting the progress being made to bolster the department’s manpower.

City officials concur that the NOPD is operating at approximately 20% below its desired troop strength, posing challenges to the city’s crime-fighting efforts.

“I’m confident we’re gonna build it back up to 1,200 where it needs to be,” Woodfork said at the City Council Criminal Justice Committee quarterly meeting on crime Wednesday, May 10.

Despite this setback, Chief Woodfork asserts that measures are being taken to retain the existing officers through the implementation of retention bonuses, provision of new equipment, and the enhancement of working conditions.

“We’ve lost 30 commissioned personnel year-to-date compared to 61 last year. We cut that number in half,” said Woodfork.

After experiencing a two-year surge in the murder rate, the department recently reported a notable improvement in crime statistics for the first quarter of the year. Murders have decreased by 16%, and overall crimes against persons have seen a decline of 17%. Additionally, carjackings have plummeted by 46%. However, the auto theft rate has surged dramatically by an alarming 166%, prompting city council members to emphasize the need for increased police visibility and traffic enforcement.

Addressing these concerns, Chief Woodfork has reached out to the Louisiana State Police to assist in highway enforcement, while also intensifying efforts to enhance the activities of the traffic unit. Nevertheless, recruiting new officers continues to be a formidable challenge for the NOPD. Questions have been raised about a $900,000 contract awarded to the Police and Justice Foundation to facilitate the recruitment process.

“Ten thousand dollars per recruit. You have any data to say that’s typical?” asked councilmember Lesli Harris.

“I don’t have any data,” said Kevin White with the Foundation.

The Police and Justice Foundation has responded to these inquiries by stating that they are taking steps to enable potential recruits to take civil service exams remotely. They assert that significant groundwork has been laid to attract more prospective candidates.

“We’re spending more now than we have in the past and there is a high level of interest in the NOPD, and we’re hoping that converts applicants into hires,” said Woodfork.

Chief Woodfork acknowledges the difficulties in recruiting but highlights a recent improvement, stating that 38 new recruits have been enlisted, surpassing last year’s figure by ten.

