Storm chances remain for now

More clouds keeps highs in the lower to middle 80s
Rain chances into the weekend
Rain chances into the weekend
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We just can’t seem to shake this pattern of higher than normal rain chances and moving through the end of the week, I don’t see much change coming to our weather.

For your Wednesday, storms will be popping up around the area with the more pronounced activity happening during daytime heating. Any individual storm can produce multiple inches of rain so be on the lookout for street flooding at times. Today’s rain chance will be around 40%.

Looking ahead to Thursday, I’m seeing another possible “stormy” day as we should see an increase in storm activity again. This is in response to a small piece of energy that will rotate in from western Louisiana. Due to the increased storm coverage, I have bumped rain chances up to 60% for Thursday.

There does remain some good news in the forecast as the expectation remains a decrease in rain chances is coming for Mother’s Day weekend. A weak area of high pressure will build overhead leading to more sunshine and fewer downpours to contend with. By Mother’s Day on Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s with only a stray, 20% storm chance.

