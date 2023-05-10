BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California.
Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since the 1980s.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo