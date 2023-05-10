Wild World of Weather: Tornadoes, damaging hail, and lightning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather season was in full swing the second week of May - tornadoes, damaging hail, and lightning left destruction in different parts of the country.

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

It is feeling like May in the Midwest with severe storms this week.

Huge hail fell across parts of Missouri during strong thunderstorms. In Grundy County, officials reported golfball to grapefruit-sized hail across the area last Saturday night.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado in Linn County, rated an EF-2 with maximum sustained winds of 135 miles per hour.

Several buildings in the area had major damage. Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the storms.

Wesley United Methodist Church, in Trenton, Missouri, is preparing for another possible storm after Saturday night’s tornado ripped through the roof. (kctv)

Severe storms in Indiana

More tornadoes touched down last weekend - this time in Indiana.

The same storm system that brought storms to Missouri dropped at least three tornadoes farther north on Sunday morning.

One tornado touched down in Georgetown and two in New Albany. The storms left behind a path of damage. Some parts of Louisville were also damaged in the storms after an EF-1 tornado touched down.

A NWS storm survey found evidence an EF-1 tornado impacted portions of the Indiana University Southeast campus in New Albany. (NWS Louisville)

More storms in the Midwest this week

Another round of severe weather moved through the Midwest on Monday

Overnight storms left behind significant damage in Johnson County, Iowa. Strong winds damaged the roof and siding of a private airport in the area. Trees and powerlines were down all over the region.

In Iowa County, the roof of the pool at an elementary school was ripped off.

Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY) (COURTESY PHOTO)

Front Range hail damage

Hail took its toll on another part of the country Tuesday.

Strong storms moved through the Denver area, dropping large hail. Scenes of major damage were left in the wake.

Car windows were smashed and trees green with new spring leaves were shredded.

Hundreds of flights were delayed at the Denver Airport due to the severe weather across the region.

If you are able to, today would be a good day to park your vehicle in a sheltered location and bring valuable objects/plants indoors if possible, just in case.



Here's a look at some of the damage from last night's storm in Erie. #COwx https://t.co/CJ8P9SZBA0 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2023

Woman struck by lightning

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the odds of getting struck by lightning are one in a million.

Amber Congleton was in a Target parking lot in Cedar Rapids this week when she was struck by lightning - and survived.

She parked her car next to the shopping cart corral, got out of the car, and was still holding the door handle when the lightning hit.

Congleton says she fell to the ground and felt like she couldn’t move and couldn’t hear anything, but she didn’t lose consciousness.

Lightning is most common during the afternoon and early evening during the summertime.

