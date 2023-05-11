BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

40-year prison sentence given to Ponchatoula man for rape

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Darius Garrett, 20, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of second-degree rape, which is given in cases where the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats. Garrett will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The DA’s office says that Garrett was arrested on June 1 after the Hammond Police Dept. received a report that he was discovered in the act with a minor. After the victim was interviewed, another minor victim came forward. Both victims told police that Garrett had forced them into sex acts by threatening and physically assaulting them with weapons.

The witness that found Garrett in the act confronted him and attempted to detain him before Garrett fled into a wooded area. When police arrived to arrest him, a family member was holding Garrett up in the parking lot of a nearby business.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking

Man; woman arrested for alleged roles in Hammond homicide, sheriff says

19-year-old suspect arrested for Easter Sunday homicide in Hammond, police say

Nine arrested related to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish

Police looking for missing woman who recently moved to Hammond from Texas

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney Center
Citing employee safety, major business leaving New Orleans
A Plaquemine Parish deputy claims to be at two places at once
Louisiana man arrested and detained for nearly 72 hours despite claims of video evidence proving his innocence
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest
Sam Jackson
New Orleans musician killed a day before Jazz Fest performance
Band members honor musician Sam Jackson, shot and killed a day before he was set to perform at...
New Orleans musician Sam Jackson died after gunfight, NOPD says

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
One man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while attempting to retrieve his...
Man shot attempting to retrieve friend’s stolen car, NOPD says
The Hungry Goat cancels catering, stalls refund for couple's wedding catering, couple says.
‘The Hungry Goat’ cancels engaged couple’s wedding catering
Picayune Police arrested 48-year-old Maurice Damon Perkins on two counts of first degree murder.
Man arrested after 2 found dead in Picayune fire, believed to be father and son