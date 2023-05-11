BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Tornado watch in effect through 8pm tonight extreme north shore

Bruce: Rounds of rain and a few storms this evening ending by midnight
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - A tornado watch is in effect for the extreme north shore parishes along the state line through 8pm. Through this afternoon we have had no issues, but as we get into the early evening and overnight, a complex of rain and a few storms is expected to move from north to south.

Overnight showers and storms will weaken and end by midnight. Friday high pressure in the upper levels will settle across the area. We won’t go completely dry, but rain should be more isolated. this will continue into your mother’s day weekend. not 0 rain but lower at 20-30% coverage.High temperatures will trend warmer in the upper 80s to near 90.

