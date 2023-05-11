City leaders reject pump malfunction as cause of Lakeview flood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With another round of heavy rain on the way, questions remain about what caused the streets of Lakeview to be submerged for hours Tuesday afternoon (May 9).

”This is why we have a kayak in the garage,” said Colleen Moore. “So, we can even help pick up the kids at St. Dominic if they want a ride in the kayak.”

Moore and her neighbors spent Wednesday afternoon cleaning up their yards after heavy rain drowned streets just 24-hours prior.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell backed the Sewerage and Water Board’s explanation that a downed station pump did not affect the situation.

City councilmember Joe Giarrusso, who represents Lakeview, disagrees.

“That doesn’t make sense to me. Remember too, right next to each other at DPS-4 you had close to the same amount of rainfall,” said the councilman. “So, if you have these two stations right next to each other that have the same rainfall. You would expect the same things to be happening.”

With another round of rain expected on Thursday, Giarrusso wonders why the $10 million budget to clean out catch basins has not been touched.

“With hurricane season approaching, we want to make sure these catch basins are being cleaned as quickly as possible,” he said.

The mayor calls on residents to do their part.

“Don’t throw your trash on the ground. There are too many examples in our community, in our city, where we see our own people trashing and dumping,” said Cantrell. “However, we need to free our drains from everything that can hold back water. That’s another step in the right direction.”

Moore says the city has come out to clean the catch basin near her home, but the flooding persists.

“You have to be ready. Definitely do not park your cars on the street if there’s any kind of rain coming,” said Moore.

The native tells a cautionary tale learned from years of living in New Orleans, and she keeps her kayak ready for what’s to come.

The mayor said the city’s catch basins are cleaned regularly; she says since Hurricane Ida, the Department of Public Works flushed nearly 11,000 manholes and basins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.